Chennai: Two-wheeler subsidy for ulema doubled

CHENNAI: The State government has doubled the two-wheeler subsidy for Islamic scholars (Ulemas) registered with the State's welfare board.
According to an order issued by the Backward Classes and Most Backward Classes Welfare Department, the financial assistance for purchasing a two-wheeler has been enhanced from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. About 15,000 Ulema are registered with the welfare board, of whom 1,000 members will be eligible to receive the subsidy for the first phase.
To implement the enhanced subsidy scheme, the government has allocated Rs 5 crore in the current financial year as recurring expenditure.
The government has also issued a set of guidelines for availing the subsidy.
As per the conditions, the applicant must have at least three years of service at a mosque and should be a native of Tamil Nadu, which should be proved by producing their nativity certificate.
Further, the age of the applicant should be between 18 and 60 years, and the applicant must possess a valid driving licence at the time of applying for the subsidy.