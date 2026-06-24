Chennai: Two sons of ex-ACP among 5 held for youth's murder

Nandakumar (24) of Eswar Nagar, Vadapalani, was an air-conditioner mechanic. According to the police, Nandakumar and his friend, Vignesh (23) of Kodambakkam, were at the tea stall when one of the accused, Akash, accidentally bumped into Vignesh, leading to an argument.



As the verbal duel escalated, Akash and his friends ganged up and assaulted Vignesh. When Nandakumar intervened in an attempt to stop the attack, he was also injured. During the attack, he fell to the ground and sustained a serious head injury.



Onlookers rushed Nandakumar to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment.