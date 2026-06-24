Chennai: Two sons of ex-ACP among 5 held for youth's murder

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old youth, who was attacked by a gang outside a tea stall in Kodambakkam on June 18 after a verbal duel, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Tuesday. Police have arrested five persons, including two sons of a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, on murder charges.
Nandakumar (24) of Eswar Nagar, Vadapalani, was an air-conditioner mechanic. According to the police, Nandakumar and his friend, Vignesh (23) of Kodambakkam, were at the tea stall when one of the accused, Akash, accidentally bumped into Vignesh, leading to an argument.
As the verbal duel escalated, Akash and his friends ganged up and assaulted Vignesh. When Nandakumar intervened in an attempt to stop the attack, he was also injured. During the attack, he fell to the ground and sustained a serious head injury.
Onlookers rushed Nandakumar to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Based on a complaint, the Kodambakkam police registered a case and arrested five accused - Akash (26), Prince Williams (26), Vishal (27), Marshall (30) and Nitesh (26) on attempt to murder charges. Akash and Nitesh are the sons of a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ashok Kumar.
While the investigation was under way, Nandakumar succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Following his death, the police altered the case to murder. The arrested suspects were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.