Chennai: Two Pachaiyappa’s college students hacked near Chennai Central

The injured youth were identified as C Nitish Kumar (18) of Tirumullaivoyal and a 17-year-old boy from Tiruvallur district. Both are first year students at Pachaiyappa’s College for Men, said the police.

According to the police, the two students arrived at MGR Chennai Central railway station by train on Monday morning to reach college. While walking through the Central Metro station premises towards their college, a gang of about 15 people armed with knives and sickles intercepted and attacked them indiscriminately before fleeing the scene.