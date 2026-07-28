Chennai: Two Pachaiyappa’s college students hacked near Chennai Central

CHENNAI: The city police are investigating an attack in which two first-year college stu dents were hacked near MGR Chennai Central Metro Rail station on Monday morning.
The injured youth were identified as C Nitish Kumar (18) of Tirumullaivoyal and a 17-year-old boy from Tiruvallur district. Both are first year students at Pachaiyappa’s College for Men, said the police.
According to the police, the two students arrived at MGR Chennai Central railway station by train on Monday morning to reach college. While walking through the Central Metro station premises towards their college, a gang of about 15 people armed with knives and sickles intercepted and attacked them indiscriminately before fleeing the scene.
Members of the public rescued the badly injured students and admitted them to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment.
The Egmore police rushed to the spot after receiving information and registered a case. Six college students have been detained and are being questioned in connection with the incident.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that there was a prior enmity between the victims and other students studying at Pachaiyappa's College. Inquiries are under way to trace and arrest the remaining suspects involved in the attack.