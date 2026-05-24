Chennai: Two motorcyclists killed in head-on collision

The deceased were identified as Selvakumar (30), a resident of Annai Sathya Nagar in Madambakkam, and Naveen (24), a resident of Thai Moogambigai Nagar in Madambakkam.



According to the police, Selvakumar was travelling from Madambakkam towards Guduvanchery on his motorcycle. At the same time, Naveen was riding from Guduvanchery towards Madambakkam.



When the two reached near a petrol bunk on the Guduvanchery–Madambakkam Road, their motorcycles collided head-on. The impact threw both riders off their vehicles, leaving them critically injured.