Chennai: Two men electrocuted in workplace

The deceased workers were identified as Sakthivel (21) of Tiruchy and Deepak Nayak (19) of Odisha. On Saturday morning, Sakthivel and Deepak were assigned to carry iron rods. The police said that both were working as contract labourers at the company.



As they were carrying the rods above their heads, a low-lying electric line brushed against the rod, and the two of them suffered electric shocks and were thrown to the ground on impact.