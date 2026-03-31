Chennai: Two men arrested under Pocso Act for sexually harassing minors

CHENNAI: The city police arrested two men on Monday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing two minor girls in Thoraipakkam.
Two girls, aged 9 and 10, were playing on the terrace of a residence in Thoraipakkam when two men from the neighbourhood lured them to a secluded spot and sexually harassed them, police sources said.
One of the girls reported the incident to her parents on Monday, and they lodged a complaint at the Taramani All Women Police Station (AWPS).
Based on the complaint, police registered a case under the Pocso Act and arrested the accused, Krishnamoorthy (48) and Karthik (26). Karthik is an air-conditioner mechanic, while Krishnamoorthy is a construction worker, police said.
They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.