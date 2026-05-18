Chennai: Two men arrested under Pocso Act

In Kolathur, the All Women Police arrested a 29-year-old man who works at a lift company, for convincing a Class 9 student to run away with him on the pretext of marrying her.

The victim, who lives with her widowed mother and younger sister, had gone to her grandmother’s house in Rajamangalam three days earlier from where she went missing. Investigations revealed that she was in contact with the suspect, who took her away promising marriage. Police traced and rescued her from a house in the city, then arrested the suspect.