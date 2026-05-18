Chennai: Two men arrested under Pocso Act

CHENNAI: Police have arrested two men, aged 29 and 50, in separate incidents involving the sexual abuse of minor girls in Chennai. Both have been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
In Kolathur, the All Women Police arrested a 29-year-old man who works at a lift company, for convincing a Class 9 student to run away with him on the pretext of marrying her.
The victim, who lives with her widowed mother and younger sister, had gone to her grandmother’s house in Rajamangalam three days earlier from where she went missing. Investigations revealed that she was in contact with the suspect, who took her away promising marriage. Police traced and rescued her from a house in the city, then arrested the suspect.
In a separate incident, Mylapore All Women Police arrested a 50-year-old man from Nochikuppam for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl who was playing near his house.
According to the police, he would buy chocolates for her and talk to her. On the day of the incident, he assaulted her, promising more chocolates. The girl managed to escape and returned home, where she narrated the ordeal to her parents.
They filed a complaint at Mylapore AWPS based on which he was arrested.