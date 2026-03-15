Chennai: Two kids die in LPG cylinder blast in unauthorised cloud kitchen

Preliminary investigations revealed that leak from LPG cylinders, stocked up in a house which functions as a cloud kitchen supplying to canteens and private orders, triggered the blast around 9 am.

According to the police, three families live in separate rented portions in the house on Samundeeswari Nagar 2nd Street in Navalur. In one portion, an auditor, Murugan lived with his family. In another portion, a caterer, Vairamuthu (40), lived with his wife, Selvi (38), and son, Pradeep (7). The third portion was occupied by a couple, Sanjeevi (31) and Soniya (27). Soniya's mother, Chitra (47), their relative Sudha, and her two children, Krishika (3) and 18 months old Theeran, were also staying with the couple.