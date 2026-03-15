Chennai: Two kids die in LPG cylinder blast in unauthorised cloud kitchen

CHENNAI: Two children aged four and 18 months died and seven people were injured after two LPG cylinders stocked by a man running an unauthorised cloud kitchen exploded, leading to the collapse of the house in Navalur on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (Old Mahabalipuram Road) on Sunday.
Preliminary investigations revealed that leak from LPG cylinders, stocked up in a house which functions as a cloud kitchen supplying to canteens and private orders, triggered the blast around 9 am.
According to the police, three families live in separate rented portions in the house on Samundeeswari Nagar 2nd Street in Navalur. In one portion, an auditor, Murugan lived with his family. In another portion, a caterer, Vairamuthu (40), lived with his wife, Selvi (38), and son, Pradeep (7). The third portion was occupied by a couple, Sanjeevi (31) and Soniya (27). Soniya's mother, Chitra (47), their relative Sudha, and her two children, Krishika (3) and 18 months old Theeran, were also staying with the couple.
Police investigations revealed that Vairamuthu ran an unauthorised kitchen supplying food to canteens, hotels, and private parties, and always stocked up LPG cylinders. Leak from one of the cylinders triggered a fire, which spread to another cylinder kept nearby. Soon, the two cylinders exploded, bringing down the whole structure.
Hearing a loud explosion, their neighbours immediately alerted the authorities. Fire tenders rushed to the scene, and the rescue personnel put out the fire and brought out the injured people from under the debris.
The children, Krishika and Theeran, died on the spot, police said. Their mother, Sudha, was not at home when the blast happened. All other occupants suffered burn injuries and were moved to a private hospital in Padur. Vairamuthu, his wife, Sevai, and their son, Pradeep suffered more than 40 per cent burns and were shifted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.
The Thalambur police have registered a case and are checking the violation of licensing and storage norms of LPG cylinders. The police are also questioning the house owner.