Chennai: Two history-sheeters hacked to death; suspects held

On Friday night, a 25-year-old Prasanth was hacked to death by a gang. His brother Naveen, who was with him, survived with injuries.

Police said Prashanth was the prime suspect for killing Vikrayappan from Vichoor a few years ago and had multiple criminal cases pending against him. The brothers had gone to Naapalayam in Manali New Town to visit a relative on Friday night when they were accosted by a group, who picked up an argument with Prasanth and soon rounded him up and attacked him with weapons.

When Naveen attempted to rescue him, he was also attacked. The duo tried to escape, but the gang chased them and repeatedly attacked them before fleeing the area. Onlookers alerted the authorities who rushed to the scene and moved the injured to a hospital where Prasanth was declared as brought dead.