Chennai: Two history-sheeters hacked to death; suspects held

CHENNAI: Two history-sheeters were hacked to death in separate incidents in the span of 12 hours in Manali New Town. Avadi City Police said that they have arrested the accused in connection with the murders.
On Friday night, a 25-year-old Prasanth was hacked to death by a gang. His brother Naveen, who was with him, survived with injuries.
Police said Prashanth was the prime suspect for killing Vikrayappan from Vichoor a few years ago and had multiple criminal cases pending against him. The brothers had gone to Naapalayam in Manali New Town to visit a relative on Friday night when they were accosted by a group, who picked up an argument with Prasanth and soon rounded him up and attacked him with weapons.
When Naveen attempted to rescue him, he was also attacked. The duo tried to escape, but the gang chased them and repeatedly attacked them before fleeing the area. Onlookers alerted the authorities who rushed to the scene and moved the injured to a hospital where Prasanth was declared as brought dead.
Manali New Town police registered a case of murder and arrested – R Bharathiraja (27) and V Ezhilarasan (21). Further investigations are on.
On Saturday, a history-sheeter Vijay was hacked to death in a revenge murder. Police arrested Lokesh alias Maari and revealed that it was a revenge killing for the 2023-murder of his friend.