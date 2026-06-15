Chennai: Two held under Pocso for molesting children in different cases

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl who was playing outside her house in Poonamallee on Sunday. The man kidnapped her and took her to a nearby cremation ground and misbehaved with her, the police said.
The arrested person was identified as R Saravanan of Kattupakkam, a load van driver. Investigations revealed that he was from the same locality as the victim, the police said. Saravanan allegedly kidnapped the girl under the guise of getting her chocolates from a shop nearby. The suspect then took her to a cemetery nearby, where he molested the child.
On returning home, the child shared her ordeal with her parents, after which the family approached the Poonamallee All Women Police Station (AWPS). After an enquiry, the police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and arrested the accused.
Saravanan was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. In another case in Mylapore, a man was arrested for behaving inappropriately with an 11-year-old girl.