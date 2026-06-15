Chennai: Two held under Pocso for molesting children in different cases

On returning home, the child shared her ordeal with her parents, after which the family approached the Poonamallee All Women Police Station (AWPS). After an enquiry, the police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and arrested the accused.



Saravanan was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. In another case in Mylapore, a man was arrested for behaving inappropriately with an 11-year-old girl.