Chennai: Two held in separate cases for harassing women

In Puzhal, a 33-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly harassing and molesting a woman after repeatedly approaching her under the pretext of discussing her private life.

On June 15, a 31-year-old woman from Puzhal received a phone call from a man claiming he needed to speak with her in person about her husband. After setting up a meeting, the man made sexual advances at her, after which the woman fled.

Police stated that the accused approached the woman again on Thursday while she was waiting at the Kavangarai bus stop. He used obscene language, grabbed her hand and behaved inappropriately. When the woman shouted for help, he fled from the spot in his auto-rickshaw.