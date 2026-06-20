Chennai: Two held in separate cases for harassing women

CHENNAI: The city police arrested two men in separate cases of harassing women in Puzhal and in T Nagar.
In Puzhal, a 33-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly harassing and molesting a woman after repeatedly approaching her under the pretext of discussing her private life.
On June 15, a 31-year-old woman from Puzhal received a phone call from a man claiming he needed to speak with her in person about her husband. After setting up a meeting, the man made sexual advances at her, after which the woman fled.
Police stated that the accused approached the woman again on Thursday while she was waiting at the Kavangarai bus stop. He used obscene language, grabbed her hand and behaved inappropriately. When the woman shouted for help, he fled from the spot in his auto-rickshaw.
Based on a complaint, the Puzhal police registered a case and arrested Rajesh alias Rajeswaran of Kavangarai near Puzhal.
In T Nagar, a 22-year-old man was arrested for repeatedly harassing a woman and forcing her to resume their relationship. The accused was apprehended by the Singappen Special Force and handed over to the Mambalam police.
The arrested person was identified as Vinothkumar (22) of Tirukkovilur in Kallakurichi. The victim is also from Kallakurichi and worked at a textile shop in T Nagar.
The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.