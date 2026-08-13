Chennai: Two held for snatching elderly woman’s gold chain in Kolathur

The victim, Susheela, a resident of Akbar Square Second Street, Kolathur, was walking with her husband, Devasahayam, to a church on GKM Colony 24th Street on Tuesday morning.

When they reached GKM Colony 38th Street, two men wearing helmets approached on a motorcycle from behind, snatched her eight-sovereign gold chain and fled. Based on Susheela’s complaint, Kolathur police registered a case, examined CCTV footage, and identified the motorcycle through its registration number and traced the suspects.