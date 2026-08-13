Chennai: Two held for snatching elderly woman’s gold chain in Kolathur

CHENNAI: Kolathur police arrested two men and recovered an eight-sovereign chain stolen from a 63-year-old woman while she was walking to church with her husband in Kolathur on Tuesday morning.
The victim, Susheela, a resident of Akbar Square Second Street, Kolathur, was walking with her husband, Devasahayam, to a church on GKM Colony 24th Street on Tuesday morning.
When they reached GKM Colony 38th Street, two men wearing helmets approached on a motorcycle from behind, snatched her eight-sovereign gold chain and fled. Based on Susheela’s complaint, Kolathur police registered a case, examined CCTV footage, and identified the motorcycle through its registration number and traced the suspects.
Police arrested Bharath (23) and Prakash (27), both residents of Aminjikarai. Bharath worked in the housekeeping department of a private company, while Prakash was an AC mechanic.
During interrogation, police found that Bharath had more than 10 robbery cases pending at the city police stations, including Tambaram, Selaiyur and Thalambur. Prakash was found to have two pending robbery cases. The duo told police that they indulged in the crime to save money and jewellery for Bharath’s wedding.
Police recovered the stolen chain from the accused.
Both men were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.