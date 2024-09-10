Chennai: Two food delivery agents held for stealing bikes, selling them in parts

CHENNAI: The police arrested two youths working as food delivery agents for allegedly stealing parked two-wheelers and selling them in parts.

Special teams were formed after a series of complaints about bike theft from residents of Kolathur, Rajamangalam, Peravallur areas.

After perusing CCTV footage, police found that the bikes were stolen by people posing as food delivery agents. A police team traced the suspects and landed at a house in Villivakkam where they found bike parts scattered across the house.

The accused Chaitanya alias Somu (18), and Ramesh (19), targeted bikes parked in residential areas and after stealing the bikes, they sold the parts in Pudupet, police said.