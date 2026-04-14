Chennai: Two caught with toddy; arrested

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested after they were caught smuggling six litres of toddy in a car near Madhavaram. Police secured the man during a vehicle check conducted by the election flying squad.
The incident occurred near Madhavaram roundabout, where a team led was conducting inspections to prevent the movement of unaccounted cash and prohibited items during the election period. Officials intercepted a car and, during inspection, found six litres of toddy stored inside the vehicle.
The contraband was seized and the two occupants were detained and handed over to the Madhavaram police.
Police identified the accused as Krishnamoorthy (29) from Madurantakam and Vadivelu (38) from Tirumullaivoyal. Investigations revealed that
both were engaged in electronics business and had procured the toddy from Andhra Pradesh.
The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.