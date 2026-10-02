Chennai: Two brothers found dead in lodge room in Periamet

CHENNAI: Two days after they checked into the room, two brothers from Virudhunagar district was found dead in a lodge in Periamet on Thursday night in what the police suspect to be a suicide.
The deceased were identified as Karthik Raja (28) and his younger brother Vinoth (21), sons of Raj of Rosapatti in Virudhunagar. They had checked into a lodge on Kadappa Rengayya Street around 11 am on September 29. They reportedly told the lodge staff that they had come to Chennai to attend an examination.
According to the police, Subramani, a lodge employee, noticed that the brothers had not stepped out of their room ever since checking in. After detecting a foul smell emanating from the room, he alerted sub-inspector Vinayagam who was on patrol duty.
Soon, a team from the Periamet police station reached the lodge on Thursday night. Inspector Srinivasan and the lodge staff broke open the room’s door and found the brothers dead. The bodies were in a decomposed state, said officials.
The bodies were recovered, and police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
The bodies were later transported in a private ambulance to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem examination.