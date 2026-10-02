Chennai: Two brothers found dead in lodge room in Periamet

The deceased were identified as Karthik Raja (28) and his younger brother Vinoth (21), sons of Raj of Rosapatti in Virudhunagar. They had checked into a lodge on Kadappa Rengayya Street around 11 am on September 29. They reportedly told the lodge staff that they had come to Chennai to attend an examination.

According to the police, Subramani, a lodge employee, noticed that the brothers had not stepped out of their room ever since checking in. After detecting a foul smell emanating from the room, he alerted sub-inspector Vinayagam who was on patrol duty.