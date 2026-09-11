Chennai: Two arrested after 17 years in Rs 3.22 lakh LIC maturity cheque fraud case

The case dates back to 2009, when Kannan, an LIC manager at Anna Salai, lodged a complaint with the Chennai City Police Commissioner’s Office. According to the complaint, a maturity cheque for Rs 3,22,500 belonging to LIC policyholder V Vijayakumar had been sent to his address in Sowcarpet.
However, unidentified persons allegedly obtained the cheque, created forged documents in Vijayakumar's name and impersonated him to encash the amount through a bank.
A case was registered by the Central Crime Branch's Video Piracy Cell and Conventional Crime Investigation Wing (VPC & CCIW), and an investigation was launched.
Following renewed efforts by a special police team, Prathap (41), a native of Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district, was arrested on August 31. His alleged associate, Arjunan (50) of MG Nagar in Taramani, Chennai, was arrested on September 10.
Police said documents connected to the case were seized from the accused. Both men were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.