Chennai: TVK MLA's aunt arrested for cheque bounce case

According to police sources, the case dates back to July 2014, when Premavathi allegedly borrowed Rs. 2,12,500 from a complainant, R. Ravishankar (55), a resident of Alandur. She reportedly issued a cheque drawn on the Karur Vysya Bank, Alandur branch, which was later dishonoured due to insufficient funds.

The complainant filed a case, in the year 2016, which was heard in the Fast Track Magistrates Court at Egmore, Chennai. The court found the accused guilty and issued an order. However, as Premavathi failed to appear before the court, the Fast Track Court – 2, Allikulam, issued a directive on February 11, 2026, to initiate action against her.