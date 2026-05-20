Chennai: TVK MLA's aunt arrested for cheque bounce case

CHENNAI: Premavathi (60), the paternal aunt of Alandur MLA Harish (TVK ), has been arrested and is being processed for judicial custody following a decade-old cheque bounce case. The arrest was carried out by the St. Thomas Mount Police.
According to police sources, the case dates back to July 2014, when Premavathi allegedly borrowed Rs. 2,12,500 from a complainant, R. Ravishankar (55), a resident of Alandur. She reportedly issued a cheque drawn on the Karur Vysya Bank, Alandur branch, which was later dishonoured due to insufficient funds.
The complainant filed a case, in the year 2016, which was heard in the Fast Track Magistrates Court at Egmore, Chennai. The court found the accused guilty and issued an order. However, as Premavathi failed to appear before the court, the Fast Track Court – 2, Allikulam, issued a directive on February 11, 2026, to initiate action against her.
Acting on the Madras High Court’s Criminal Original Petition No. 11088/2026 and the trial court’s warrant, the St. Thomas Mount Police apprehended Premavathi from her residence at Annai Indiranagar, Velachery, on Tuesday.
She was produced before the court and later taken to Chromepet Government Hospital for a medical fitness examination at 5 pm. Doctors noted that she had high blood pressure and revealed that she had undergone a kidney transplant surgery in December 2025. Consequently, she was referred to Stanley Hospital for further evaluation and has been admitted as an inpatient in Ward 4003 (Medical Ward) under police custody.
Legal officials confirmed that once she is declared fit, she will be presented before the court and sent to judicial custody as per the court’s earlier order. Both the complainant and the accused previously resided within the Alandur area, which falls under the St. Thomas Mount police district limits.