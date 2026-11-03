Chennai: TV debate moderator dies of cardiac arrest on GST Road

Bharath Kumar, a resident of Nanganallur was working as a debate moderator at a private television channel. Earlier, he had worked as a journalist for English newspapers. Bharath Kumar’s father lives in Pallavaram. On Monday morning, he left his house in Nanganallur on his two-wheeler to visit his father.

While on GST Road, near Tirusulam railway station, he developed chest pain. He moved his two-wheeler to the roadside but collapsed. Auto drivers called the 108 ambulance service, who examined him and declared him dead.