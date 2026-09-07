Chennai turns toxic capital; where is IIT-Madras’s pollution sources report: Sowmiya Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK member Sowmiya Anbumani on Monday (September 7) demanded that the State government immediately step up its fight against air pollution, close gaps in environmental enforcement, and take action against industries allegedly contributing to toxic emissions, warning that Chennai’s worsening air quality poses a serious public health threat.
She alleged that Rs 194 crore allocated by the Centre for clean-air measures remained unspent and demanded that the government release an IIT-Madras study on the sources of Chennai’s air pollution.
Participating in the debate on the demands for grants for the Forest, Environment and Climate Change departments in the Assembly, she said clean air, safe drinking water and a healthy environment were basic rights and called for stronger government intervention across the State.
Sowmiya claimed that Chennai fared among the worst cities in air quality in the country and that nearly 11,000 people died in the city every year due to toxic air.
Citing studies, she said pollution had reduced the life expectancy of Chennai residents by four years.
Raising concerns about industrial pollution, the Dharmapuri MLA alleged environmental damage in the Ennore-Manali belt and cited chromium waste in Ranipet and contamination of water bodies.
She urged the government to identify and shut down industries generating toxic pollutants.
Sowmiya also demanded protection for the Pallikaranai marshland and its declaration as a Ramsar site, questioning the construction of a concrete walkway there.
She called for better waste management, saying garbage was attracting wildlife to human habitations.
She also opposed new methane, gas and coal projects and sought stronger protection for Tamil Nadu’s rivers and wetlands.