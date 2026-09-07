Chennai turns toxic capital; where is IIT-Madras’s pollution sources report: Sowmiya Anbumani

She alleged that Rs 194 crore allocated by the Centre for clean-air measures remained unspent and demanded that the government release an IIT-Madras study on the sources of Chennai’s air pollution.

Participating in the debate on the demands for grants for the Forest, Environment and Climate Change departments in the Assembly, she said clean air, safe drinking water and a healthy environment were basic rights and called for stronger government intervention across the State.

Sowmiya claimed that Chennai fared among the worst cities in air quality in the country and that nearly 11,000 people died in the city every year due to toxic air.