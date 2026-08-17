Chennai: Truck hits scooter, runs over 6-yr-old in Tiruvottiyur

The deceased boy was K Monish Aadhav, a Class 2 student at a private school in Tiruvottiyur.



On Sunday morning, the boy was riding pillion on a scooter driven by his mother, Maria. They were travelling from their home in New Washermenpet to a church in Ennore when the accident happened.

While going along Palagathottikuppam, a water tanker which was trailing the two-wheeler hit them. Maria fell to the left on impact, and the boy fell to his right, coming under the wheels of the tanker lorry.



The lorry ran over the boy's hip, killing him on the spot. Maria suffered injuries and was admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital, where the boy's body has been sent for postmortem. The police said Maria was stable.