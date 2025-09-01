Chennai: Trio kidnaps, robs businessman after luring him via Facebook

CHENNAI: A city businessman has sought police action against a woman and her accomplices who lured him through Facebook, and then kidnapped and robbed him.

The businessman, Murali (49), a resident of Jafferkhanpet, stated in his complaint that he got acquainted with a woman through Facebook and developed their friendship online. The woman lured Murali into meeting privately, and the latter had booked a room at a hotel in Arumbakkam last week.

While they were in the room, two men barged in and started an argument with Murali. One of the duo claimed that the woman is his wife, accused Murali of breaking up his family and assaulted Murali.

The men threatened Murali and took him in a car to Mamallapuram and kept him in a room where they continued assaulting him. The duo, along with the woman, took Murali's 15 sovereign gold chain and other valuables and fled the scene. Murali approached the Arumbakkam Police with a complaint on Sunday, after which the police registered a case and began investigations.