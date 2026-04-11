Chennai: Trio held for stealing MP woman's laptop from hotel room

CHENNAI: The Kilpauk police arrested three men for breaking into a hotel room and stealing a laptop, mobile phone and cash from Kushi Jain (24), a student from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.
The woman pursues a master's degree at Chennai University and checked into a hotel in Kilpauk on April 5 to appear for examinations.
On Friday, she woke up and found her bag with laptop, phone and Rs 1,700 in cash missing. She filed a police complaint, and the police perused CCTV footage to zero in on the suspects.
Probe led to the arrest of Sridhar (27), Karthik (19) and Sathish (22), all from Kilpauk, and recovered the laptop and phone from them.
The trio had climbed a nearby building, accessed the hotel's first floor, opened a window, entered the woman's room while she was asleep and stole the gadgets.
Sridhar has two prior cases against him. The trio were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.