Chennai trio held for assaulting bike-taxi rider at knifepoint, stealing his vehicle

CHENNAI: The police have arrested three youths for allegedly assaulting a part-time bike taxi rider at knifepoint and stealing his two-wheeler.

The complainant, R Muthu (25) of Pallikaranai, is a two-wheeler mechanic and has been working part-time as a bike taxi rider. On December 12, Muthu was outside the Alandur metro railway station when the incident happened, police said.

Around 7 am, the trio sneaked up from behind and took the complainant by surprise. After rounding him up, they held a knife against Muthu and demanded that he part with his two-wheeler. The trio then escaped with the bike.

Based on a complaint, St Thomas Mount Police registered a case and launched a search for the suspects. Based on the CCTV footage and other inputs, police arrested three persons - P Dinesh (23), S Aadhavan (22) and K Baskar (25) - and the stolen bike was recovered from them.

All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.