Chennai: Trio attacks, robs flower vendor; arrested

Murugan (46) of Periyar Nagar runs a flower shop near the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar bus stand. The accused had been frequently visiting his shop and demanding money. On Friday night, one of the accused, Vijay, arrived at Murugan's shop with two associates and demanded money.

When Murugan refused, Vijay allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked him. The trio then snatched Rs 1,000 from Murugan, overturned flower baskets onto the road, issued death threats, and fled the scene. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police arrested Vijay (22), Deepak (24) and Gopikrishnan (19). All three were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.