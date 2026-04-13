Chennai: Tragic blast near firing range kills engineering student, Injures four

The victim, Himanshu Yadav, was a fourth-year electrical and electronics engineering student at SRM Engineering College. He is a native of Bengaluru. The incident occurred around 5:30 pm when six students climbed a hill near the firing range without authorization.

Police investigations revealed that after reaching the hilltop on three two-wheelers, the group spotted a metal object believed to be unexploded ordnance. One of the students kicked it, causing it to hit a rock and explode.