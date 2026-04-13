Chennai: Tragic blast near firing range kills engineering student, Injures four

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old engineering student was killed and four others injured on Monday evening when an unexploded ordnance detonated after being kicked during a trek close to the Hanumanthapuram firing range, near Singaperumal Koil.
The victim, Himanshu Yadav, was a fourth-year electrical and electronics engineering student at SRM Engineering College. He is a native of Bengaluru. The incident occurred around 5:30 pm when six students climbed a hill near the firing range without authorization.
Police investigations revealed that after reaching the hilltop on three two-wheelers, the group spotted a metal object believed to be unexploded ordnance. One of the students kicked it, causing it to hit a rock and explode.
Yadav suffered fatal injuries to his chest, shoulder, and arm, and died at the scene. The injured—Vishal Venugopal, 21, from Hyderabad, who sustained severe hand and finger injuries, along with Aryan Sharma, 21, from Uttar Pradesh, Krishna Siraj Mahajan, 21 of Jammu and Nishkas Niraj, 21 from New Delhi—were taken by a 108 ambulance to SRM Hospital in Potheri for treatment. Another student, Virat Sanjay Kumar, 23, of Meerut, escaped unharmed.
The area is used by security forces for firing drills, and authorities suspect the device was an unexploded shell left behind. The Singaperumal Koil police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Senior officers have visited the site, and further inquiries are underway to determine how the explosive remained in the area.