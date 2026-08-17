Chennai traffic sub-inspector shifted to AR after bribe complaint in anti-corruption special cell

CHENNAI: In a first, a traffic police sub-inspector who allegedly demanded Rs 500 to release a motorcycle has been transferred to the Armed Reserve following a complaint to the newly formed Anti-Corruption Special Cell of the Greater Chennai Police.
The police officer, Selvaraj (50), was attached to the Chintadripet traffic police station. According to sources, he had allegedly seized a motorcycle and demanded Rs 500 from its owner to release the vehicle.
The owner had lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Special Cell.
Following this, senior police officials moved Selvaraj out of the traffic wing and posted him against a vacancy pending an enquiry.
The preliminary enquiry reportedly found substance in the complaint, following which Selvaraj was transferred to the Armed Reserve. Sources said a departmental inquiry would determine further action against him.
The action is the first known disciplinary measure initiated through the city police's newly established Anti-Corruption Special Cell, which was launched to address complaints of bribery and corruption within the police department.
The cell was set up by Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj on August 11 to strengthen transparency and public confidence in the department. While launching the initiative, the Commissioner said the conduct of a few personnel should not undermine the work of the majority of police personnel who perform their duties honestly.
Members of the public can report demands for bribes by police personnel through the cell's dedicated phone and WhatsApp number, 78717-23000. Police have assured that the identity of complainants will be kept confidential and that complaints will be investigated.
Sources said the cell has received several complaints since its launch and at least three other police personnel are facing internal enquiries based on complaints received through the mechanism.
Senior officials recently met bar owners and cautioned them against paying bribes to police personnel. The move comes amid increased scrutiny of alleged corruption within the department.
It may be noted that on August 4, the Chennai police arrested an inspector and another person following a businessman's complaint alleging that the inspector had demanded several lakhs of rupees by threatening to implicate him in the 2024 Armstrong murder case.