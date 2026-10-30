Chennai traffic police to observe Zero Tolerance Day on October 31

Special checks and enforcement drives will be conducted on all major and arterial roads in Chennai. Cases will be registered against motorists found violating traffic rules, the traffic police said in a statement.

The initiative aims to ensure strict compliance with traffic regulations and improve road safety across the city.

The police have urged motorists to follow traffic rules, obey signals, wear helmets while riding two-wheelers and use seat belts while travelling in cars. They have also cautioned motorists against over-speeding, dangerous driving and using mobile phones while driving.