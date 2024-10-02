Chennai Traffic Police announce travel advisory for IAF Air Show

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police announced a travel advisory to the public for the Indian Air Force (IAF) Airshow.

In a message posted on its official X page, the Chennai Traffic Police said, "Travel Recommendations:

Use Metro and MRTS Services: These transport options will help you bypass road traffic and arrive at the venue comfortably.

Plan Ahead: Arrive early to secure a good viewing spot and enjoy the pre-show atmosphere."

Indian Air Force day celebrates it 92nd Raising day at Marina Beach, from 11 am to 1 pm, on October 6.

The event will be open to the public for free.

The main dais will be set up in front of Vivekananda House, but the public is welcome to use the entire Marina stretch to view the aerial feast.

The aircraft will fly from the lighthouse side toward the Indian Naval Station (INS) Adyar.

The Chennai Police urges the public to plan their travel accordingly to ensure a smooth experience.