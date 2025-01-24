Chennai police announce traffic diversions, parking sites for India-England T20 match; check details

CHENNAI: Ahead of the T20I match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium on January 25, 2025, the Chennai traffic police have announced several traffic diversions from 02:00 PM to 11:00 PM to manage the expected crowd and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the area.

On Victoria Hostel Road (Canal Road), entry will only be allowed via Bharathi Salai, with no entry from Wallajah Road.

Bell’s Road will operate as a one-way street, allowing entry only from Bharathi Salai, while no entry will be permitted from Wallajah Road. Vehicles traveling from Ratna Café towards Kamarajar Road will be diverted at the Bell’s Road x Wallajah Road intersection.

Additionally, vehicles traveling from Bell’s Road towards Kannagi Statue will not be allowed. After10:00 PM , the road from Napier Bridge to Kannagi Statue will be closed for Republic Day arrangements. For parking, vehicles can use designated areas at Kalaivanar Arangam, Omandurar Medical College Ground, MRTS Chepauk premises, PWD Ground in Chepauk, and Swami Sivanandham Road. Spectators and motorists are advised to follow these diversions to ensure smooth traffic flow during the match.