Chennai: Traffic diversions for Tirupati Thirukudai Padayatra procession on September 9

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions for Tirupati Thirukudai Padayatra procession to be held on Wednesday (September 9), in which thousands of devotees are expected to participate.
Traffic changes will be in effect from 8 am, about when the procession starts till the end of the event, police said.
Vehicular movement will not be allowed on NSC Bose Road, Mint Road and its connecting roads from 8 am till the procession crosses Wall Tax Road. Motorists can use EVR Salai, Rajaji Salai, Wall Tax Road, Basin Bridge Road and Prakasam Salai.
From 3 pm till the procession crosses Elephant Gate Bridge, no vehicles are allowed on Wall Tax Road and its connecting roads. Motorists can use Basin Bridge Road, Mint via Prakasam Salai, Rajaji Salai, EVR Salai, and Muthuswamy Salai.
When the procession reaches DeMellows Point, vehicles from Choolai roundabout will be diverted towards Choolai High Road and Raja Muthiah Salai. When the procession approaches Choolai Roundtana, vehicles coming from mosque point will be diverted at Vepery High Road -Sydenhams Road towards Vepery High Road.
When the procession enters Choolai High Road, vehicles coming from Narayana Guru Salai will be diverted at Hunters Road Junction towards EVK Sampath Road. When it reaches Avadhana Papiya Road, the vehicles coming from AP Road x PB Road will be diverted at AP Road-PB Road junction towards Doveton.
When the procession enters Perambur Barracks Road, vehicles from Doveton junction towards Perambur Barracks Road will be diverted at Doveton junction towards Narayana Guru Salai.
Vehicles from Millers Road-Bricklin Road junction towards Otteri bridge will be diverted towards Purasawalkam High Road. When the procession reaches near Otteri bridge, vehicles from Konnur High Road, Medavakkam Tank Road towards Otteri bridge will be diverted towards Medavakkam Tank Road.
At Konnur One Point, vehicles from Otteri bridge, Medavakkam Tank Road and ICF junction towards Konnur One Point will be diverted from Otteri bridge towards Cooks Road, from ICF Junction towards New Avadi Road and from MVT Road and VP Colony Junction towards VP Colony (South).