Chennai: Traffic diversions for Tirupati Thirukudai Padayatra procession on September 9

Traffic changes will be in effect from 8 am, about when the procession starts till the end of the event, police said.

Vehicular movement will not be allowed on NSC Bose Road, Mint Road and its connecting roads from 8 am till the procession crosses Wall Tax Road. Motorists can use EVR Salai, Rajaji Salai, Wall Tax Road, Basin Bridge Road and Prakasam Salai.

From 3 pm till the procession crosses Elephant Gate Bridge, no vehicles are allowed on Wall Tax Road and its connecting roads. Motorists can use Basin Bridge Road, Mint via Prakasam Salai, Rajaji Salai, EVR Salai, and Muthuswamy Salai.