Chennai traffic diversion: U-turn on EVR Salai to reach Gandhi Irwin Road.

CHENNAI: To ease the traffic flow on EVR Salai near PLC Junction, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced that a ‘U-turn’ will be implemented on a trial basis from Wednesday.

At present, vehicles coming from Raja Muthaiya Salai were allowed to take a right turn at PLC junction towards Gandhi Irwin junction.

During this right turn, both incoming and outgoing vehicles at EVR Salai would be stopped, which affected traffic-flow during peak hours at PLC junction.

But now, vehicles coming from Rajamuthiah Salai towards PLC junction will not be allowed to take a right turn towards Gandhi Irwin Road.

They would have to take a compulsory left turn at EVR Salai and then take a ‘U-turn’ before Central alighting point to reach Gandhi Irwin Road via PLC junction. This modification will reduce the time of the three-phase signal to two-phase allowing the traffic to move freely, an official release stated.