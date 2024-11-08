Chennai Traffic cops’ timely intervention saves motorist on Thoraipakkam Radial Road

CHENNAI: Timely intervention by the Thoraipakkam traffic police team saved a motorist, who swooned on the Thoraipakkam Radial Road on Wednesday.

Sub Inspector M Mahendran and his team were on traffic duty on the radial road when they noticed the motorist on a scooter, holding his chest and falling off his bike.

The team immediately rushed to his aid and took him to the Urban health Centre nearby where he was administered first aid.

Meanwhile, the police team arranged for an ambulance to shift the motorist to the Government Royapettah Hospital where he was treated.

The motorist was identified as Murugan (32), a native of Cuddalore district working in Chennai.

He had suffered chest pain while riding the bike and timely intervention by the traffic cops saved him, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (South), Bandi Gangadhar appreciated the team- Sub Inspector, M Mahendran, Head Constable M Subramani, Constables Velayudham and Gangadhar for their act.