Chennai: Traffic cops catch guest worker who snatched gold chain of elderly woman

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old guest worker was chased and apprehended by the traffic police after he snatched a gold chain of a 68-year-old woman in Vyasarpadi on Wednesday morning.
The incident took place on Murthingar Street in Kodungaiyur police station limits, the police said. The complainant G Sundari lives in Vyasarpadi and works as a domestic help. She was walking to her younger brother's house around 8 am when the accused who came from the opposite direction snatched her gold chain weighing 3.5 sovereign and fled.
As Sundari raised an alarm, traffic police personnel on duty in the area chased down the suspect. The accused was identified as Ubeshkumar (24) of Jharkhand.
The police said he was staying at a lodging facility on Ennore High Road and was working as a contract labourer in Chennai for the past 15 days.
He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.