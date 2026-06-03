Chennai: Traffic cops catch guest worker who snatched gold chain of elderly woman

The incident took place on Murthingar Street in Kodungaiyur police station limits, the police said. The complainant G Sundari lives in Vyasarpadi and works as a domestic help. She was walking to her younger brother's house around 8 am when the accused who came from the opposite direction snatched her gold chain weighing 3.5 sovereign and fled.

As Sundari raised an alarm, traffic police personnel on duty in the area chased down the suspect. The accused was identified as Ubeshkumar (24) of Jharkhand.