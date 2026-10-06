Chennai traffic cops announce diversions near TTK Road for three months from Oct 9

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions for three months from Thursday (October 9) at the TTK Road-Sriram Nagar junction in connection with the Chennai Metro Rail Tunnel (cross passage) work.
Accordingly, vehicles coming along TTK Road from Adyar Gate Hotel and Abhiramapuram 4th Street, intending to proceed towards Sriram Nagar North Street, will be restricted and not allowed to proceed. Instead, they will have to go via TTK Road 1st Cross Street to reach their destination.
Vehicles coming from Sriram Nagar North Street towards TTK Road will be restricted. Instead, they will have to proceed via North Street and TTK Road 1st Cross Street to reach their destination.
GCTP appealed to the motorists and public to co-operate.