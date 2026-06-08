Chennai: Traffic chaos on Loop Road with fish vendors’ return

CHENNAI: Motorists have alleged that traffic congestion has increased on Foreshore Estate Loop Road after fish vendors resumed roadside sales despite restrictions imposed by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).
The GCC has been upgrading the 2.25-km Loop Road stretch between the Lighthouse and Foreshore Estate. As part of the project, a modern fish market was constructed on Loop Road to improve the livelihood of fishermen and reduce traffic congestion caused by roadside vending.
The fish market, built at a cost of Rs 14.93 crore, was inaugurated in August 2024 with 360 shops, which were allotted to vendors through a draw of lots. After this, GCC banned roadside fish vending on Pattinapakkam Loop Road.
However, vendors have alleged that the market’s design is inadequate. They claimed that only around 60 shops are located in areas easily accessible to customers, while the remaining shops are not easily visible to the public.
They have been seeking modifications to the market’s layout. They alleged that no action has been taken on their requests, resulting in poor sales. Some vendors had earlier shifted their operations to the parking area within the market complex.
Motorists now say vendors have once again begun selling fish along Pattinapakkam Loop Road, leading to difficulties for vehicles using the stretch. “Traffic from Kamarajar Salai has been diverted through Loop Road due to Metro Rail works, making the road an important route for vehicles travelling towards Santhome,” said a motorist. “The return of roadside fish stalls has made vehicle movement difficult and increased the risk of accidents. Authorities must address the vendors’ concerns by redesigning the market and taking steps to ease congestion.”
When contacted, a senior GCC told DT Next: “After repeatedly receiving the complaints, the GCC has spoken to higher officials of the traffic wing. In the coming week, steps will be taken to remove the roadside shops.”