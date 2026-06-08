Chennai: Traffic chaos on Loop Road with fish vendors’ return

The GCC has been upgrading the 2.25-km Loop Road stretch between the Lighthouse and Foreshore Estate. As part of the project, a modern fish market was constructed on Loop Road to improve the livelihood of fishermen and reduce traffic congestion caused by roadside vending.

The fish market, built at a cost of Rs 14.93 crore, was inaugurated in August 2024 with 360 shops, which were allotted to vendors through a draw of lots. After this, GCC banned roadside fish vending on Pattinapakkam Loop Road.