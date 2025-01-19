Chennai Trade Fair attracts nearly 1 lakh visitors in one week from Jan 11

CHENNAI: The ongoing 49th India Tourism and Industrial Trade Fair at Island Grounds in Chennai has crossed over one lakh visitors since it began from January 11.

Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has been inaugurating the yearly trade fair on January 6. A senior TTDC official told DT Next on Friday that the fair had 1,07,971 visitors between January 11 and 17.

Of the total visitors, there were 74,930 adults and 15,882 children during the same period. The official added: “On January 16 alone (Kaanum Pongal), 29,573 adults and 6,706 children visited the fair. The following day (Friday), there were 17,159 adults and children together. The most attractive spots in the trade fair were Capsule, Tora Tora, Giant wheel, Swing Chair, Octopus, Techno Jump, Screen Tower, Wind Mill and China Salamboo. More than 6,000 people were getting direct employment through the fair and over 30,000 were engaged in indirect jobs. UPI payments to buy tickets for the fair were useful for the visitors this year.”