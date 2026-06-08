Chennai: Toilets shut for month at MGR Central, commuters left in the lurch

Passengers also pointed out that no information has been displayed regarding the expected date of completion of the renovation work or when the facilities are likely to reopen. However, it’s not the maintenance work that caused the closure but the lack of one.

A station official said the railways had floated a tender and was awaiting a contractor to take over maintenance of the facilities. However, no timeline was provided for the reopening of the closed toilets.

In a representation submitted to railway authorities, S Murugaian, president of the Thiruninravur Rail Passengers Welfare Association, said the absence of alternative toilet facilities was causing significant hardship to commuters on a daily basis. “The closure has created considerable difficulties for senior citizens, women, persons with disabilities and other passengers. While renovation works are necessary, temporary facilities should be provided until the toilets are reopened,” he said.

Commuters also questioned why temporary toilets had not been installed despite the prolonged closure.