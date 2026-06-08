Chennai: Toilets shut for month at MGR Central, commuters left in the lurch

CHENNAI: Accessing a toilet has become an ordeal for passengers at MGR Chennai Central railway station, with pay-and-use toilet facilities remaining shut for months and suburban commuters now left without a dedicated facility after the recent closure of the toilet at the suburban terminal.
The prolonged closure has left lakhs of passengers struggling to access a basic amenity while the railways just awaits a contractor to take over maintenance of the facilities.
Of the two pay-and-use toilets inside the main terminal, one has remained closed for more than a month now. More recently, the only toilet facility available to suburban commuters at the suburban terminal was shut due to “maintenance”. However, no alternative arrangements have been made for passengers despite the station handling one of the largest commuter footfalls in the region.
While visiting the station, a visually impaired passenger had to walk from the Moore Market Complex suburban station to the main terminal to access a toilet. “With only limited toilet access available, long queues have become a headache. I had to wait nearly 15 minutes just to enter the toilet. During peak hours, the crowd is even worse,” rued a commuter.
“If we have to catch a suburban train, how are we expected to walk all the way to the main terminal, wait in a queue and return in time for the train? We asked station officials, but they gave cold responses,” fumed another daily commuter.
Passengers also pointed out that no information has been displayed regarding the expected date of completion of the renovation work or when the facilities are likely to reopen. However, it’s not the maintenance work that caused the closure but the lack of one.
A station official said the railways had floated a tender and was awaiting a contractor to take over maintenance of the facilities. However, no timeline was provided for the reopening of the closed toilets.
In a representation submitted to railway authorities, S Murugaian, president of the Thiruninravur Rail Passengers Welfare Association, said the absence of alternative toilet facilities was causing significant hardship to commuters on a daily basis. “The closure has created considerable difficulties for senior citizens, women, persons with disabilities and other passengers. While renovation works are necessary, temporary facilities should be provided until the toilets are reopened,” he said.
Commuters also questioned why temporary toilets had not been installed despite the prolonged closure.