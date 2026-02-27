Chennai: Toddler chokes to death after eating cashew nuts

CHENNAI: A two-year-old girl died after accidentally choking on cashew nuts at her residence in MGR Nagar on Thursday morning. The child was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead on arrival.
The deceased has been identified as Harivardhini (2), the daughter of Sivakumar and Aruna, residents of Manickavasagam Street, MGR Nagar.
According to police, the incident occurred around Thursday evening. The toddler was eating cashew nuts when she suddenly began to choke and had difficulty breathing. Noticing the child in distress, her father, Sivakumar (38), immediately rushed her to the ESIC Hospital in KK Nagar on his motorcycle.
However, upon arrival at the hospital the medical staff on duty examined the child and declared her dead.
Based on a complaint lodged by the mother, Aruna (30), a housewife, the MGR Nagar Police have registered a case. The FIR has been filed under Section 194 of the BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita), which pertains to information regarding unnatural death.
Police officials stated that the body has been kept at the ESIC Hospital for post-mortem.
The family, originally from Thuraiyur in Tiruchy, is in a state of deep shock. Sivakumar is employed in a travel agency in MGR Nagar. The couple also has another daughter, Prithivini (5), who is a LKG student.
Further investigation into the accidental death is underway.