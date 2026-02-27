Chennai: Toddler chokes to death after eating cashew nuts

The deceased has been identified as Harivardhini (2), the daughter of Sivakumar and Aruna, residents of Manickavasagam Street, MGR Nagar.

According to police, the incident occurred around Thursday evening. The toddler was eating cashew nuts when she suddenly began to choke and had difficulty breathing. Noticing the child in distress, her father, Sivakumar (38), immediately rushed her to the ESIC Hospital in KK Nagar on his motorcycle.

However, upon arrival at the hospital the medical staff on duty examined the child and declared her dead.