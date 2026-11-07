Chennai to receive reduced water supply in five zones for four days from November 11

CHENNAI: Chennai residents in five zones will receive drinking water in reduced quantities for four days from November 11 due to the realignment of the main pipeline carrying water from Veeranam Lake to the city.
The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was undertaking road widening works at Maruvai village near Vadalur in Cuddalore district. As part of the project, the main drinking water pipeline from Veeranam Lake to Chennai will be realigned.
Consequently, the North Water Treatment Plant will remain temporarily shut, affecting water supply from 6 am on November 11 to 6 am on November 15 in the Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur and Adyar zones.
Water supply will be reduced in Nandanam and Mylapore, and wards 122 to 126 in the Teynampet zone. The entire areas under Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur and Adyar zones will also be affected.
The CMWSSB has advised residents in these areas to store adequate quantities of drinking water in advance. For emergency requirements, residents can book water tankers through the board's official website, (https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in), using the 'Dial for Water' service.
However, tanker water supply to public street taps and storage tanks in areas without piped water connections and low-pressure zones will continue as usual.