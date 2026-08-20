Chennai to mark 'Madras Day' with first-ever midnight musical Metro Ride

CHENNAI: Chennai is gearing up for an unusual Madras Day celebration this year, with a midnight Metro ride featuring live music aboard a moving train.
Super Chennai, in association with Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), will host “Metro-vil Madras Day” during the midnight hours of August 21 into August 22. Billed as a first-of-its-kind experience in the city, the event will combine public transport, live music, and Madras Day festivities.
Registration link: https://www.superchennai.com/contest/madras-day-2026-midnight-metro-ride
The specially curated journey will begin at Koyambedu Metro Station, travel towards Chennai Airport, and return to Koyambedu.
The ride is expected to last between 45 minutes and an hour and will feature a live performance by Chennai-based contemporary band Office Gaana.
The celebrations will begin at Koyambedu with a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the arrival of Madras Day. Participants will then board the train, where the musical performance will continue as the Metro makes its way towards the airport and back.
The event is being offered free of charge. According to the organisers, public interest was immediate, with registrations closing within just 30 minutes of opening.
The initiative brings together what the organisers describe as three elements of contemporary Chennai its people, public transport and music.
With a live band performing as the train travels through the city at midnight, the organisers hope to turn an everyday mode of transport into a collective celebration of Chennai.
The event also forms part of Super Chennai and CMRL's efforts to create public experiences centred on Chennai's culture, identity and changing urban landscape.
Madras Day commemorates the founding of the city and is marked annually through events celebrating Chennai's history, culture and identity.
This year's midnight metro initiative adds a distinctly contemporary setting to the celebrations, with the city's transport network itself becoming part of the occasion.