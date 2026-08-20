Chennai to mark 'Madras Day' with first-ever midnight musical Metro Ride

The ride is expected to last between 45 minutes and an hour and will feature a live performance by Chennai-based contemporary band Office Gaana.

The celebrations will begin at Koyambedu with a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the arrival of Madras Day. Participants will then board the train, where the musical performance will continue as the Metro makes its way towards the airport and back.

The event is being offered free of charge. According to the organisers, public interest was immediate, with registrations closing within just 30 minutes of opening.

The initiative brings together what the organisers describe as three elements of contemporary Chennai its people, public transport and music.