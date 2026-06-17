Chennai to host sunset canvas textured art workshop in Adyar

CHENNAI: If you are looking for a creative break from your usual routine, here is an opportunity. Sisters in Sweat (SIS) and artist Megha are coming together to host the Sunset Canvas Textured Art Workshop on June 20 at Backyard, Adyar. Inspired by the beauty of the coast during the golden hour, the workshop invites participants to trade their sprint drills for paint spills and explore the world of textured art.
Designed for beginners, the session will introduce participants to acrylic and textured art techniques while drawing inspiration from beach landscapes. The workshop aims to offer more than just an art lesson. Much like sports, art can provide a space to pause, breathe and reconnect with oneself.
Participants will spend the morning creating dreamy, beach-inspired artworks while enjoying good company, conversations and a relaxed atmosphere. At the end of the session, each participant will take home a handcrafted 3D artwork along with newfound creative confidence.
Organisers say the experience is designed to leave attendees feeling refreshed and calm, much like the feeling after a satisfying workout or a long game. The workshop will be held from 10 am to 12 pm and is open to participants aged 10 and above.