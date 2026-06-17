Chennai to host sunset canvas textured art workshop in Adyar

CHENNAI: If you are looking for a creative break from your usual routine, here is an opportunity. Sisters in Sweat (SIS) and artist Megha are coming together to host the Sunset Canvas Textured Art Workshop on June 20 at Backyard, Adyar. Inspired by the beauty of the coast during the golden hour, the workshop invites participants to trade their sprint drills for paint spills and explore the world of textured art.