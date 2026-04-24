Chennai to get second AC electric train service soon

The move comes following the response to the first AC electric train service, which was introduced earlier and has been operating on the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu route.

The additional AC service is expected to cater to increasing passenger demand, especially during peak travel hours.

The train is being manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Perambur.

The second AC electric train is currently parked at Annanur Railway yard, undergoing tests.