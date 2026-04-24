Chennai to get second AC electric train service soon

CHENNAI: Chennai is set to soon get its second air-conditioned (AC) electric train service, aimed at improving commuter comfort in the suburban rail network.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the additional service is likely to also operate on the Chennai Central-Arakkonam route.
This train has 12 berths, and can carry a total of 4,914 passengers, including 1,116 seated and 3,798 standing.
The move comes following the response to the first AC electric train service, which was introduced earlier and has been operating on the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu route.
The additional AC service is expected to cater to increasing passenger demand, especially during peak travel hours.
The train is being manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Perambur.
The second AC electric train is currently parked at Annanur Railway yard, undergoing tests.
South India's first AC EMU made its inaugural in April 2025, on the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu corridor, marking significant episode in the suburban rail network that is often hailed by many as the transport lifeline of the city and its neighbourhoods.
A total of six services, three in each direction, are operated on the route –Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu (four services) and Chennai Beach to Tambaram (two services) –all days except Sundays.