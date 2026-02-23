Chennai to get major road safety upgrades on key corridors

The proposed road safety works cover over 47.36 km of busy urban roads, including the southern sector of the Inner Ring Road (SH2A), Velachery bypass road (SH48C), the Velachery–Tambaram stretch of SH48, the Chennai–Ennore Expressway Road (SH1), Taramani Link Road (SH48B) and Pallavaram–Thoraipakkam Road (SH109).

Through detailed road safety audits and crash data analysis, several blackspot-prone and high-risk stretches were identified along these corridors, said officials, adding that fatalities and serious injuries could be reduced by addressing design flaws, unsafe junctions, and poor pedestrian infrastructure.