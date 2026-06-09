Chennai to get light to moderate rain on June 10 and 11, says RMC

The weather department said, "The mercury levels will be near normal over the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till June 13. Light to Moderate rain at a few places with Thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area on June 12." Also, thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till June 13.

Since the beginning of June, Meenambakkam has recorded temperatures above 103 degrees Fahrenheit. Similarly, on Tuesday, Meenambakam recorded the highest in the State with 105.26 degrees Fahrenheit (40.7 degrees Celsius), followed by Nungambakkam with 104.72 degrees Fahrenheit (40.4 degrees Celsius). The lowest was recorded with 13.2 degrees Celsius in Uthagamandalam.