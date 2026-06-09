Chennai to get light to moderate rain on June 10 and 11, says RMC

CHENNAI: Chennaites may get relief from the scorching heat, as the Regional Meteorological Centre forecasts light rain with thunderstorms is likely to occur in the evening or at night on Wednesday and Thursday.
Sky conditions will be partly cloudy on June 10 (Wednesday). Due to the convection of heat, several places in Tamil Nadu are likely to get light to moderate rain between June 11 and June 14. Several places in Chennai witnessed light to moderate rain in the late evening on June 9.
RV Durai, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, said, "Under the influence of the Shear Zone over the Indian region between 3.1 km to 4.5 km above mean sea level is still alive, and the wind convergence from the east may bring light to moderate rain in Chennai on June 10 and 11."
The weather department said, "The mercury levels will be near normal over the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till June 13. Light to Moderate rain at a few places with Thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area on June 12." Also, thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till June 13.
Since the beginning of June, Meenambakkam has recorded temperatures above 103 degrees Fahrenheit. Similarly, on Tuesday, Meenambakam recorded the highest in the State with 105.26 degrees Fahrenheit (40.7 degrees Celsius), followed by Nungambakkam with 104.72 degrees Fahrenheit (40.4 degrees Celsius). The lowest was recorded with 13.2 degrees Celsius in Uthagamandalam.