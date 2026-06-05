Chennai to get anti-doping education centre soon

Additionally, to accommodate growing youth participation in indoor disciplines, international-standard multipurpose indoor stadiums were also proposed for Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli, Ranipet and Cuddalore districts.

To further widen the talent pipeline, the state has also proposed an expansion of the Khelo India ecosystem, aiming to set up additional Khelo India Centres and district centres across Tamil Nadu, ensuring at least two priority sports disciplines are covered in every single district.

Recognising Tamil Nadu's strong base in cycling, the department has also decided to establish an international-standard, UCI-compliant indoor cycling velodrome and a national cycling high-performance centre in Coimbatore to tap into the state's vibrant cycling ecosystem.