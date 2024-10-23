Chennai to get AC EMU in December

CHENNAI: EMU commuters in the city are probably only a couple of months away from enjoying a comfy ride on board an air conditioned MEMU.

ICF (Integral Coach Factory) on Wednesday announced that it would deliver an air conditioned EMU to Southern Railway (SR) around December. None other than the General Manager of ICF, U Subba Rao made public what was only hearsay in the circle of commuters and transport correspondents.

Talking to media persons at ICF on Wednesday said, “An air conditioned EMU rake has been allotted to Southern Railway. We don’t directly deal with it (allocation). The allotment comes from the Railway Board. We are only producing. One allotment has come to SR. We will be handing it over to Southern Railway.”

Asked about the timing of delivery of the AC EMU, Subba Rao said, “We are producing three rakes now. The third rake will go to Southern Railway. Around December, we will give one 12-car AC EMU to SR.”