Chennai to get 12 mini taluks with e-seva centres

CHENNAI: Aiming to expedite the issuance of revenue certificates, the State government has decided to establish 12 mini taluk offices with exclusive e-seva centres in Chennai. The proposal is expected to be officially announced during the forthcoming Assembly session.
According to Revenue Department officials, the mini taluks will function within the jurisdiction of the existing taluks and will exclusively handle the issuance of revenue-related certificates such as community, income, nativity, widow, legal heir and residence certificates.
"Chennai currently has 16 taluk offices. On a pilot basis, 12 mini taluks have been identified to improve citizen services. These offices will exclusively cater to revenue certificate-related work, with headquarters deputy tahsildars serving as officers in charge," a senior official said.
The project was conceptualised during the previous DMK regime, and the Chennai Collectorate has since identified suitable locations for establishing the new offices.
The mini taluks will exclusively handle issuance of revenue certificates like community, income, nativity, widow, legal heir and residence certificates
The proposed mini taluks will come up at Kodungaiyur, Erukkancherry, Porur, Mogappair, Korattur, Saligramam, Neelangarai, Pallikaranai, Sholinganallur, Thiruvanmiyur/Besant Nagar, Triplicane (Thiruvallikeni), and Manapakkam.
Officials said each mini taluk office would house an exclusive e-seva centre, enabling the public to apply for and receive revenue certificates without visiting the parent taluk office.
The Revenue Department is also considering delegating the signing authority for certain revenue certificates to social security scheme tahsildars, who currently administer old-age pensions and other welfare schemes. Officials said this would help reduce the workload of regular tahsildars and speed up the disposal of applications.
The initiative is part of the government's broader efforts to simplify revenue administration and improve the delivery of citizen services by reducing processing time and easing pressure on existing taluk offices.