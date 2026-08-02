Chennai to get 12 mini taluks with e-seva centres

According to Revenue Department officials, the mini taluks will function within the jurisdiction of the existing taluks and will exclusively handle the issuance of revenue-related certificates such as community, income, nativity, widow, legal heir and residence certificates.

"Chennai currently has 16 taluk offices. On a pilot basis, 12 mini taluks have been identified to improve citizen services. These offices will exclusively cater to revenue certificate-related work, with headquarters deputy tahsildars serving as officers in charge," a senior official said.

The project was conceptualised during the previous DMK regime, and the Chennai Collectorate has since identified suitable locations for establishing the new offices.