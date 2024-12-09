Chennai to get 1,002 public restrooms at Rs 1,202 crore

CHENNAI: In a significant push to enhance public health and sanitation in the metropolis, Chief Minister MK Stalin has accorded administrative sanction for a Rs 1,202 crore project to develop and maintain 1,002 community and public convenience toilets across Chennai.

According to the state government, this ambitious initiative will transform the city's sanitation landscape, providing modern, hygienic facilities for its residents. "The project, to be executed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, adopts a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) framework, thereby ensuring efficient operations, maintenance and quality control," a government release said.

The project will be implemented in phases. With phase 1 already in progress, the government has decided to implement the project city-wide.

The expanded scope includes upgrading 2,301 toilet seats at 285 community and public restrooms in zones 1, 2, 3 and 4 under phase 2 at an estimated cost of Rs 362.60 crore; upgrading 2,760 toilet seats at 395 community and public restrooms in zones 7, 8, 9 and 10 under phase 3 at an estimated cost of Rs 455.43 crore; and upgrading 2,105 seats at 322 toilets in zones 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 under phase 4 at an estimated Rs 383.97 crore.

The key features of the project include the development of 7,166 toilet seats under a centralised control and monitoring system (CCMS) and independent engineering consultancy for maintenance and quality oversight.

The construction and renovation phase is expected to be completed within a year, followed by eight years of maintenance.

The maintenance expenditure will be paid to the concessionaire based on Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), ensuring accountability and quality service delivery.

An Independent Engineer (IE) consultant will monitor the project, guaranteeing that high standards are maintained.

"The successful implementation of this project will have a positive impact on the city's residents, particularly those relying on community and public toilets. Improved sanitation facilities will enhance public health, reduce disease transmission and contribute to a cleaner environment. Moreover, this initiative will set a precedent for other cities, showcasing effective public-private partnerships in addressing urban challenges," the release added.