Chennai: TN police inspector arrested for groping woman walking with husband

CHENNAI: A Tamil Nadu police inspector was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman in public in Velachery on Sunday night. The complainant, a 26-year-old woman, was walking with her husband on Orandiyamman Koil Street when the incident happened.
Two men on a motorcycle were trailing the couple and the pillion rider allegedly groped the woman and fled the scene. Taken aback, the woman screamed after which her husband and public chased and intercepted the motorcycle and caught the two men on the bike.
However, the duo managed to flee after which the woman filed a police complaint. Based on the woman's complaint, the Velachery police registered a case under and launched an investigation.
During the inquiry, police identified the accused as Manimaran, an inspector with the traffic enforcement wing, serving in Ranipet district. He was arrested on Tuesday. Investigations revealed that Manimaran lived with his family in Velachery. On the day of the incident, he had consumed alcohol with a relative and was returning home on a motorcycle when he allegedly harassed the woman.
After questioning, Manimaran was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Police sources said that tension prevailed near the Saidapet court when relatives of the woman attempted to assault the policeman when he was brought to the court.