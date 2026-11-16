Chennai: Tipper lorry taking sudden turn triggers accident, girl crushed under wheels

The deceased, M Rupika (13) of Manali, was a Class 8 student at a private school in the locality.

Around 6 pm, Rupika and her mother Aishwarya were returning home after going to a restaurant. When they were riding on the Korattur Water Canal Road junction, a tipper lorry ahead of them took a sudden left turn. Aishwarya could not stop her scooter on time and the vehicle rammed the lorry from behind.