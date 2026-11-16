Chennai: Tipper lorry taking sudden turn triggers accident, girl crushed under wheels

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old schoolgirl riding pillion with her mother died after falling off the two-wheeler and coming under the wheels of a truck, at Korattur Water Canal Road junction on Saturday evening. Her mother survived with minor injuries, said the police.
The deceased, M Rupika (13) of Manali, was a Class 8 student at a private school in the locality.
Around 6 pm, Rupika and her mother Aishwarya were returning home after going to a restaurant. When they were riding on the Korattur Water Canal Road junction, a tipper lorry ahead of them took a sudden left turn. Aishwarya could not stop her scooter on time and the vehicle rammed the lorry from behind.
Both of them were thrown off the vehicle in the impact; Aishwarya, who was wearing a helmet, escaped without injuries, but Rupika fell under the rear wheels of the lorry. She suffered fatal head injuries and died on the spot, the police said.
The Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) registered a case and moved the body to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination.
The lorry driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. The police traced the driver after examining CCTV footage from the area and arrested him.